Gibbon helps GB team win gold medal

JESSICA GIBBON helped Great Britain and Northern Ireland women’s team secure gold at the European Cross-Country Championships held in Dublin on Sunday.

Gibbon, who was making her international debut, finished in 11th place in a field of 75 athletes in a time of 28 minutes, 12 seconds.

The 25-year-old’s third-place finish for GBR helped her team secure first prize. Team mates Jessica Judd finished fourth with Jennifer Nesbitt 10th. Norway’s Karoline Bjerkeli finished first in a time of 26 minutes, 34 seconds.

Gibbon finished fifth in the GB trials in Liverpool in November to secure her place in the team.

The Reading Athletic Club member, who lives in Rotherfield Greys, became the first woman to win the Goring 10km race earlier this year and was also the first over the line at the Thames Valley Cross-Country League meeting at Hillingdon.

Gibbon, a former pupil of Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, set a women’s record at the Henley Parkrun last year after completing the 5km course in a time of 18 minutes and 41 seconds.