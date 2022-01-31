Host school gain most cross-country wins

MORE than 200 runners took part in last Saturday’s South Oxfordshire primary school cross-country event held in the grounds of Goring Heath’s Oratory Preparatory School.

The host school secured the most wins with six Oratory pupils taking the honours in the 12 events.

The winners of the races, for years one to six, boys and girls, were as follows:

Year one boys: 1 Hughie Moorcroft, Oratory Prep. Year one girls: 1 Grace Hollins, Oratory Prep.

Year two boys: 1 Joseph Falmer, Shiplake. Year two girls: 1 Martha Sudbury, Woodcote.

Year three boys: 1 Arthur Good, Oratory Prep. Year three girls: 1 Isabella Conway, Nettlebed.

Year four boys: 1 Isaac Ryder, Caversham. Year four girls: 1 Isabel Craven, Oratory Prep.

Year five boys: 1 Harvey Bart, Oratory Prep. Year five girls: 1 Lucy Lamacraft, Shiplake.

Year six boys: 1 Liam Vance, Caversham. Year six girls: 1 Gracie Coates, Oratory Prep.