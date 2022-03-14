Monday, 14 March 2022

Oratory at the double

THE Oratory Prep School’s boys have been crowned county team champions at year three and five following the 15th Oxfordshire Primary School Cross Country Championship races held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge last Saturday.

Nettlebed secured the year three girls’ title, Sonning Common the year four girls’ crown whilst Rupert House won the year six girls’ contest.

The winners of last Saturday’s races were as follows: year one boys’, Bryn Griffith, Goring; year one girls’, Grace Collins, Oratory Prep; year two boys’, Max Mortimer, Trinity; year two girls’, Marcha Sudbury, Woodcote; year three boys’, Sebastian Allison, Goring; year four boys’, Finley Dvaison, Trinity; year four girls’, Isabella Craven, Oratory Prep; year five boys’, Harvey Barle, Oratory Prep; year six boys’, Raef Nelmes, Whitchurch; year six girls’, Emily Applebey, Sonning Common.

