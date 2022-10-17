Rupert House lead the way

RUPERT House School lead the way in the South Oxon Primary Schools’ cross country winter series following the latest race held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge.

The Henley-based school lead the table with 38 points with Kidmore End and Trinity joint second on 19.

The results from Saturday’s race are as follows:

Year one: boys’ — 1 Deaon Smith, St Mary’s; 2 Eddie Johnson, Shiplake; 3 Wilfred Goodson, Kidmore End; girls’ — 1 Phoebe Soles, Nettlebed; 2 Freya Hamand, Kidmore End; 3 Clemence Lloyd, Nettlebed.

Year two: boys’ — 1 Maks Backowski, Sacred Heart; 2 Joseph Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Wilbur Lait, Rupert House; girls’ — 1 Sylvia Scudamore, Rupert House; 2 Margaret Campbell, Whitchurch; 3 Sophie Longden, Oratory Prep.

Year three: boys’ — 1 Max Mortimer, Trinity; 2 Wlliam Leppard, St Mary’s; 3 Charlie Barnes, Nettlebed; girls’ — 1 Martha Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Jessica Hamand, Kidmore End; 3 Ada Butterfield, Woodcote.

Year four: boys’ — 1 Ambrose Paviour, Kidmore End; 2 William Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Lucas Robinson, Moulsford; girls — 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House; 2 Eloise Woulters, Rupert House; 3 Isabella Conway, Nettlebed.

Year five: boys’ — 1 Carter Kerman, Kidmore End; 2 Isaac Ryder, Caversham; 3 Reece Macdonald, The Heights; girls — 1 Emily Palmer, Shiplake; 2 Elsie Davis, Sonning Common; 3 Sassy Balfour, Oratory Prep.

Year six: boys’ — 1 Asher Butterfield, Woodcote; 2 Henry McLean, Trinity; 3 Fred Hyde, Trinity; girls’ — 1 Zara Tate, Badgemore; 2 Lucy Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Charlote Sudbury, Woodcote.