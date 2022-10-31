England call up for Paviour

Festive tribute
Monday, 31 October 2022
A RUNNER from Sonning Common has been called up to represent England in the British and Irish Masters cross-country international in Dublin on November 12.
Ben Paviour earned his England vest running as a V45 in a qualifying race in Derby last weekend but will turn out for his country as a V50. Paviour celebrates his 50th birthday a couple of days before the Dublin race.
Paviour, who lives in Reades Lane, runs for both Herne Hill Harriers and Reading Roadrunners.
