England call up for Paviour

A RUNNER from Sonning Common has been called up to represent England in the British and Irish Masters cross-country international in Dublin on November 12.

Ben Paviour earned his England vest running as a V45 in a qualifying race in Derby last weekend but will turn out for his country as a V50. Paviour celebrates his 50th birthday a couple of days before the Dublin race.

Paviour, who lives in Reades Lane, runs for both Herne Hill Harriers and Reading Roadrunners.