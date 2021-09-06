Pick ’n’ sell

Monday, 06 September 2021

A SUNFLOWER picking weekend in aid of Ewelme Primary School will be held at Manor Farm in Cuxham both this weekend and next.

For every 20 bunches of flowers sold, the school can buy an iPad for its pupils.

