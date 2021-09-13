Village to be testbed for 20mph speed limit

A 20MPH speed limit will be introduced in Cuxham from this month.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has approved the reduction from 30mph as a trial.

This follows a consultation process in which 82 per cent of respondents were in favour.

Cuxham with Easington Parish Meeting has raised concerns about road safety for several years.

The new 20mph zone will initially consist of signs only to see if drivers’ behaviour alone will reduce speeds.

If not, then low-cost traffic-calming measures, such as planters and white posts, to narrow the road will be introduced.

Cuxham is the first of five trial sites in a countywide road safety programme.

Tim Bearder, cabinet member for highways management at the council, said: “Oxfordshire people want to revolutionise our residential areas and turn them back into safe and attractive places for people to walk and cycle.

“Residents and forward-thinking villages have volunteered to be test beds for a suite of measures based around the introduction of 20mph speed limits.

“This important and detailed work will help us develop a plan to really deliver the results people are increasingly telling us they want to see.

“This approach is required if we are to deliver our vision to make active travel, public and shared transport the natural first choice.

“It is to reduce the speed of vehicles in areas that meet our criteria to reduce the dominance of vehicles, improve the experience of being on streets and making healthy travel safer.

“The programme will also contribute to delivering a zero-carbon transport network and help deliver further benefits, such as improving our public health by being active and breathing a better quality of air, reducing road noise and casualty rates and improving road safety.”

The council says it will work with the campaign group 20’s Plenty, Thames Valley Police, bus companies and other stakeholders.