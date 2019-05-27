VIPs are welcome at burlesque night

A TROUPE of burlesque dancers will be giving the front row of the Kenton Theatre the VIP treatment tomorrow night (Saturday).

Based in Oxford and Abingdon, Cream Tease perform classic burlesque with a fresh and

contemporary twist.

A Kenton spokesman said: “Their show is sexy but classy, witty and sassy, smart but with a wry sense of humour.

“They reference themes both old and new and wrap it up in a show full of fun and non-stop glamour.

“Come and join Cream Tease and friends as they take you on a spangle-filled trip through the glamorous world of burlesque. There will be sequins, there will be glitter and there will even be feathers — everything you can expect from one of the most exciting dance troupes around today.”

Standard tickets for the show are priced £16 but the 13-seat front row of the New Street venue is reserved for holders of VIP tickets.

These are priced £45 and include champagne and a visit backstage during the interval.

The show has a running time of 110 minutes and is strictly for ages 18 and up.

For more information and to book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk