Dance show at college

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
STUDENT dancers at The Henley College are staging two end-of-year shows on Wednesday and Thursday (June 26 and 27). The venue is the dance studio on the Deanfield campus. Doors open at 6.45pm on both nights. Tickets are £7 with concessions £6. For more information and to book, call (01491) 579988.
24 June 2019
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
