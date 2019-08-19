Night of dancing

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
DANCE the night away to the sounds of salsa next Sunday (August 25) at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead from 7.30pm.
Son Yambu features a new generation of musicians from Santiago de Cuba and they are all passionate about maintaining the traditions of the Buena Vista legacy of Cuban music.
This is a dancing event with a free salsa workshop beforehand to learn some basic steps. Spaces are limited.
Tickets are £15 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org
19 August 2019
