Night of dancing

DANCE the night away to the sounds of salsa next Sunday (August 25) at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead from 7.30pm.

Son Yambu features a new generation of musicians from Santiago de Cuba and they are all passionate about maintaining the traditions of the Buena Vista legacy of Cuban music.

This is a dancing event with a free salsa workshop beforehand to learn some basic steps. Spaces are limited.

Tickets are £15 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

