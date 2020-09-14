Ballet and theatre back in hall

A PHASED re-opening of Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave to host ballet classes and theatre rehearsals has been agreed.

But the meeting room at the Old Pavilion is unlikely to open soon due to the coronavirous pandemic.

The parish council says the Madeline Kelly School of Dancing has carried out an agreed risk assessment for holding sessions at the Grade II listed hall.

It has also agreed to allow Wargrave Theatre Workshop to return, although there are still restrictions on live performances indoors.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “Those two groups are bubbles in their own right and so it is something that we are able to accommodate.”

The amateur dramatic group had to cancel productions this year due to the pandemic but the council waived cancellation fees.

In order to re-open the hall, the council had to spend £264 on a new water heater for the toilets.

Mr Hedges said that

re-opening the meeting room at the Old Pavilion would be “problematic”.

He said: “The initial indication is that the social distancing requirements would make it very difficult to open and operate it safely.

“At this time, the maximum number of people is potentially between eight and 10, plus face covering requirements. Therefore, it is not really practical to open it.

“We are keeping this under review and are seeing how things could work but it is the sheer size of the building that limits the number of people you can have.”

The room is normally used for parish council meetings twice a month.