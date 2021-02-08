Dance school founder who taught thousands of children

THE founder of a Caversham dance school has died, aged 87.

Jeannine Greville provided opportunities for thousands of young people through JG Dance, which has been running for more than 50 years.

The school now has nine branches in towns across the Thames Valley, including Henley and Sonning Common.

Classes for boys and girls cover ballet, modern jazz, tap and acrobatics as well as drama and singing.

Some of the pupils have gone on to have successful careers in the West End, on television, with the Royal Ballet Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company. One was nominated for a BAFTA.

Mrs Greville lived in Greys Road, Henley, for most of her life. Tributes have been paid by former students and the dance school’s teachers following her death on January 24 at the Chiltern Court care centre in Henley,

Ann Morelle, who is principal of JG Dance and was one of Mrs Greville’s first pupils, said: “Her dance schools have provided the opportunity for many thousands of students to perform, many of whom are now successful professional dancers, actors and theatre performers.

“The school continues to run as JG Dance, ensuring her legacy of excellence continues for future generations to come.

“The family would like to acknowledge the amazing kindness and support of all staff at Chilterns Court.

“All those close to Jeannine would like to thank everyone for their sympathy and kind messages of condolence at this sad time. Jeannine was an amazing lady and will be sadly missed.”

Dozens of messages were posted on the dance school’s Facebook page.

Jennamarie Smith wrote: “Very sad news. She was a wonderful lady and I have many amazing memories of her. She was such an inspiration and incredibly supportive to all of us. Sending love to her family and friends.”

Andrea Gould said: “I started dance lessons with Jeannine more than 55 years ago. She was a great role model for hard work and determination to succeed. I remember taking my exams on the town hall stage, which was petrifying.”

Claire Fernandez wrote: “So sad. So many fond memories over the years. Jeannine leaves behind a wonderful legacy that sent so many of us off on our way in life.”