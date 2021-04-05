Monday, 05 April 2021

Dancers’ dilemmas

A NEW live-streamed production by the Rambert dance company is coming to the Oxford Playhouse.

Rooms by Jo Strømgren is billed as a daftly ambitious dance-theatre-film that is performed live and features 17 dancers, 36 scenes and 100 characters.

Rambert’s dancers will invite you into wildly different worlds and surprising set-ups that show people trying to live their lives, navigate dilemmas, swerve mishaps and survive their mini-dramas.

Rooms opens with a matinée performance at noon on Thursday followed by two evening performances at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets start at £10. To book, call the box office on 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com

