Perfect inspiration

HENLEY Royal Regatta was the inspiration for a dance performed on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

Rhys Stephenson, a BBC children’s presenter, and his professional partner Nancy Xu performed a Charleston to a song of the same name by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys.

The pair started the dance by pretending to row along the River Thames while a cartoon version of Henley was displayed in the background.

Rhys wore a blue and white striped suit with a boater while Nancy wore a knee-length pink dress.

The couple were rewarded with their first perfect score of the series. I may be biased, but they’ve got my vote.