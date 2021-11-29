Inspiring old song

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
VINCE HILL was the latest inspiration for a dance performed on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.
Television presenter A J Odudu and her professional partner Kai Widdrington performed a waltz to the tune of Edelweiss for the show’s musical week.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein show tune was originally written for The Sound of Music.
But 87-year-old Vince, who lives in Shiplake, had a hit with it in 1967 which reached No 2 in the charts.
The tune brought success to AJ and Kai too as they scored an impressive 37 out of 40 with their dance.
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
