Inspiring old song

VINCE HILL was the latest inspiration for a dance performed on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

Television presenter A J Odudu and her professional partner Kai Widdrington performed a waltz to the tune of Edelweiss for the show’s musical week.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein show tune was originally written for The Sound of Music.

But 87-year-old Vince, who lives in Shiplake, had a hit with it in 1967 which reached No 2 in the charts.

The tune brought success to AJ and Kai too as they scored an impressive 37 out of 40 with their dance.