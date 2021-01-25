Construction firm sponsors darts player

A REFURBISHMENT and

construction company in Sonning Common is sponsoring a darts player in his bid to qualify for the professional darts world

championship.

360 is supporting Royal Berkshire Hospital worker James “Bish” Bishop, who will be competing at the Professional Darts Corporation qualifying group 1B next month in Milton Keynes.

Bishop has won many local competitions and leagues and has played at many British Darts Organisation and England Darts Organisation events, taking on professional players.

In 2019 he made the last 32 of a tournament, his best record at a senior event, losing out to the overall winner. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all competitions were cancelled in 2020. During this time Bishop has played darts online using a webcam.

He was recently appointed regional director for MAD Darts to arrange local and national darting events and competitions.