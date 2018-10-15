IRVINE WELSH was looking forward to returning to Henley and sent an email to the festival confirming: “Yes, I’ll arrive on Sunday by train and get a cab from Reading.”

A puzzled organiser responded: “Sorry, Irvine, surely some mistake — you’re on on the Saturday and we tend to find things work better with the author there.”

The Trainspotting author, who was coming to talk about his latest novel Dead Men’s Trousers, replied drily: “Mostly that is the case...”