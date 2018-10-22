Monday, 22 October 2018

Mysterious blade

KNIFE crime is, thankfully, rare in Henley but it seems the weapons are in circulation.

On Thursday last week, police community support officer Claire Hewitt found a combat knife with a 7in serrated blade had been deposited in the post box at the police station in Greys Road, along with its holster.

Sgt Neil Anns, who is charge of the town’s neighbourhood policing team, shared a photo of the weapon on Twitter and wrote: “While I’m pleased this knife is now off the street, we would like to know where it was found. Any knowledge, call us.”

