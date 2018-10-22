Monday, 22 October 2018

Surprise visitor

THERE was an unexpected visitor at a public meeting hosted by Henley Residents Group, the ruling party on the town council, on Thursday last week.

It was none other than Frank Browne, the former chairman of Henley Conservatives, who was forced to resign last month after discontent among members.

He was accompanied by Tory town councillor Sara Abey, who resigned from the branch committee over his treatment.

Quite why the pair attended remains to be seen but, after suffering two by-election defeats by the Tories, HRG seem to be gearing up for the council elections in May.

In addition to the idea-sharing and networking event at King’s Arms Barn, they held a “surgery” in Market Place on Saturday where residents were invited to share their views.

