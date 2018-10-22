Monday, 22 October 2018

Charity rebrand

SUE RYDER seems to have started the move out of its hospice at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed.

The charity, which has been based at Joyce Grove since 1979, has retired its old Twitter account with the handle @SRNettlebed.

It now communicates on the social media site as Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub, or @SueRyderSouthOx, reflecting its intention to sell the premises and open a new community hub elsewhere in the district.

The charity is already running the service as a pilot scheme from Nettlebed and says the sale is necessary for it to expand and care for more people at home while Joyce Grove is costly to run.

Nonetheless, its social media rebrand is likely to unnerve users who have launched a petition to keep the hospice open and are still waiting to hear exactly what form the new services will take.

