Monday, 12 November 2018

Austerity? Not here...

THE economic turmoil of the past decade appears to have passed Henley by.

When interviewing shoppers in the town for last week’s Take Five feature, our reporters began by asking the question: “Is the age of austerity finally over?”

However, they were forced to change the subject after 45 minutes of fruitless effort as everybody who stopped replied: “Austerity? What’s that?”

