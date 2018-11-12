Granny’s legacy

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
Monday, 12 November 2018
CONGRATULATIONS to Henley-born footballer James Lawrence who is set to make his international debut for Wales.
The 26-year-old defender plays in Belgium for club side Anderlecht.
He received his international call-up from Welsh manager Ryan Giggs this week and is set to feature in the games against Denmark and Albania in the Nations League next week.
James has a Welsh grandmother.
12 November 2018
