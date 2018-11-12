Monday, 12 November 2018

Sign recovered by dog walker

A SIGN at the entrance to Whitchurch that was stolen in August has mysteriously reappeared just yards from where it vanished.

The sign, which features a drawing of Whitchurch Bridge and the River Thames designed by pupils at the village primary school, was found in undergrowth off Hardwick Road by resident Neil Huntingdon as he was walking his dog.

It will be reinstalled with an extra security bolt.

Jim Donahue, who chairs the parish council, said: “We had only recently voted to pay for a replacement so at least it turned up before we ordered that!”

