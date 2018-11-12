Sign recovered by dog walker

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
A SIGN at the entrance to Whitchurch that was stolen in August has mysteriously reappeared just yards from where it vanished.
The sign, which features a drawing of Whitchurch Bridge and the River Thames designed by pupils at the village primary school, was found in undergrowth off Hardwick Road by resident Neil Huntingdon as he was walking his dog.
It will be reinstalled with an extra security bolt.
Jim Donahue, who chairs the parish council, said: “We had only recently voted to pay for a replacement so at least it turned up before we ordered that!”
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say