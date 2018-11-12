Normal October

THE national media informs us that we should continue to expect extreme weather conditions globally.

Locally, last month’s weather was pretty normal for October, with a mean temperature of nearly 11C and rainfall of 63mm.

The highest recorded temperature was 24C and the lowest was -5, which occured on the last day of the month, bringing to an abrupt end the flowering cosmos and dahlias.

But back on extremes, readers may be interested to learn that the rain for October 1978 measured only 3mm while in 1987 151mm was recorded in Shiplake.

My thanks to Denis

Gilbert, of Shiplake, for the statistics.