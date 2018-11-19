Who left lights on?

IT is well-known that Henley town councillor David Eggleton likes a good laugh but one of his jokes backfired during a meeting last week.

While the open and green spaces sub-committee was in session his mobile phone began to ring. He looked at it and exclaimed: “It’s Henley Town Council!”

He put the caller on speaker phone only to be told that “someone” had left their car lights on by the town hall.

Then it dawned on him that it was his car. “That would be me,” he said, before adding that the lights would go out when the battery ran flat.

Dave the disappeard for a minute or so to fix the problem.