Hat-trick for vicar

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
Monday, 19 November 2018
IT was lovely to see Rev Duncan Carter, vicar of Holy Trinity Church in Henley, giving it his all for the national bell ringing event on Sunday to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.
He could be seen pulling a bell rope with each hand and had another wrapped round his leg so he could ring three bells at once.
Now that’s what I call commitment.
19 November 2018
NINETY-SIX wooden crosses were placed on Rectory ... [more]
