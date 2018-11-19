Monday, 19 November 2018

Hat-trick for vicar

IT was lovely to see Rev Duncan Carter, vicar of Holy Trinity Church in Henley, giving it his all for the national bell ringing event on Sunday to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

He could be seen pulling a bell rope with each hand and had another wrapped round his leg so he could ring three bells at once.

Now that’s what I call commitment.

