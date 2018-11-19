Monday, 19 November 2018

We know that face

READERS who have been watching Paddington 24/7 on Channel 5 may have seen a familiar face.

Jennie Williams, who used to work in the ticket office at Henley station, is now a customer ambassador for Great Western Railway.

She is also front and centre of the promotional material that the company has released to mark the launch of its new uniform.

