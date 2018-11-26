MP’s blood red wine

HENLEY MP John Howell spoke during a debate on “sporting heroes” in the Commons last week.

He praised the Henley Regatta for the Disabled, which he has attended every year since it began nine years ago, saying that it showed the river belongs to everyone.

He singled out Helene Raynsford, a GB rower and Paralympic champion, saying: “Her involvement in the regatta… sets an absolutely brilliant example to everyone of what can be achieved despite a disability.

“I offer her up as a local sporting champion and pay tribute to the enormous role she plays.”

Later, he moved on to boxing and revealed a personal experience, saying: “I have a very poor village in my constituency that has a boxing club. It plays a fantastic role in providing some organisation for the young people who live there.

“The only thing one has to bear in mind is that last time I went there, I sat next to the ring and I had to put my hand over my wine glass to stop blood from spurting into it after one boxer punched another completely on the nose!”