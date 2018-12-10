Council cleans up

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
HATS off to Henley town clerk Janet Wheeler and her staff who worked hard at the town’s Christmas Festival on Friday.
They were out in the town centre from noon and were picking up litter until 10pm with the help of councillors.
Janet tells me that it took her all weekend to recover!
10 December 2018
