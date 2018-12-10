Monday, 10 December 2018

Council cleans up

HATS off to Henley town clerk Janet Wheeler and her staff who worked hard at the town’s Christmas Festival on Friday.

They were out in the town centre from noon and were picking up litter until 10pm with the help of councillors.

Janet tells me that it took her all weekend to recover!

