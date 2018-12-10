Monday, 10 December 2018

Different degrees

IT may seem odd to have a 22 degree difference between the minimum and maximum temperatures in one month but in November this is not unusual.

The mean temperature for last month was 7.7C, one degree above the average, with high of 16C and a low of -6C.

There were only three air frosts and 66mm of rain, which is also average for the month.

Looking ahead, it may get wetter but it will definitely get colder!

As always, my thanks Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

