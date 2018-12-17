Monday, 17 December 2018

Kim John Howell?

JOHN HOWELL drew an intriguing political comparison while addressing the Commons.

During the first reading of his Private Members’ Bill on neighbourhood plans, the Henley MP s the documents were being approved by communities nationwide with “North Korean-style majorities”.

I’m sure that Kim Jong-un’s politics are sharply at odds with Mr Howell’s — unless, with all the speculation about the Prime Minister’s future, he’s planning to reinvent himself as “dear leader”...

