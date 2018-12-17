Kim John Howell?

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
JOHN HOWELL drew an intriguing political comparison while addressing the Commons.
During the first reading of his Private Members’ Bill on neighbourhood plans, the Henley MP s the documents were being approved by communities nationwide with “North Korean-style majorities”.
I’m sure that Kim Jong-un’s politics are sharply at odds with Mr Howell’s — unless, with all the speculation about the Prime Minister’s future, he’s planning to reinvent himself as “dear leader”...
17 December 2018
