Carry on Christmas

THE spirit of the Carry On films was well and truly alive at one night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

While announcing the winners of the evening’s raffle, organiser Richard Rodway let slip a double entendre that would have made Sid James cackle.

One of the prizes was awarded to Anne Baker, of Lawlor’s Bakery, which had provided bread for the turkey rolls that were served to spectators.

As she walked up to collect her festive hamper, Mr Rodway said: “Some may notice that this is a familiar face but I think it’s a fair trade for the baps.”

When the audience began to giggle, he realised what he had said and added: “Make of that what you will!”

