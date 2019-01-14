Troy to the rescue

THERE was a first for tree surgeon Troy Twigger on Wednesday night last week.

Lindsay Dunning called him as she was desperate to rescue her six-month old pet cat, which had managed to get itself up a 50ft tree and was apparently too scared to come down.

Troy, from Fawley, was happy to oblige as he offers a 24-hour emergency service and went round to her house in Henley.

He couldn’t reach the cat with his cherry picker, so he climbed the last part of the way up the tree, hauling a cat carrier with him before rescuing the moggy.

Lindsay says: “He was calm with our cat and did not grab him but gently lifted him.

“I cannot recommend this very nice young man enough for his calm, professional can-do attitude.

“He said he had never retrieved a cat from a tree before but you would never know it, he was amazing.”

She adds: “He was very reasonably priced too.”