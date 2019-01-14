Witty watcher...

IN my many years of covering sporting fixtures, the referee normally bears the brunt of most pitch-side slurs when fans feel they have been on the wrong end of a decision.

This was again the case when the Henley Hawks slipped to a 19-12 defeat against the Sonning-based Rams at Dry Leas on Saturday.

But I couldn’t help but laugh when a visiting supporter, unhappy at what he thought was a contentious decision against his side, shouted at the ref: “Is that a Bremont watch you’re wearing?”

As readers will know, the luxury watch maker is based in the town.