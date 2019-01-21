Carry on, sergeant

THE saga of Chris the runaway rhea in Sonning Common this week prompted some online wags.

On Facebook, Martyn Cooper said: “Can I vote for it on rhea of the year?”

Someone calling himself Bobski tweeted: “Quite emusing.”

But perhaps the best laugh came from Pc Simon Pink who, with Sgt Gary Doughty, was despatched to try to catch the missing bird.

He told our reporter: “We managed to trap him in someone’s front garden in Butler’s Yard.

“I was with my sergeant, who stayed in the vehicle. He is quite scared of big birds!”