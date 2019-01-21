Carry on, sergeant

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
Monday, 21 January 2019
THE saga of Chris the runaway rhea in Sonning Common this week prompted some online wags.
On Facebook, Martyn Cooper said: “Can I vote for it on rhea of the year?”
Someone calling himself Bobski tweeted: “Quite emusing.”
But perhaps the best laugh came from Pc Simon Pink who, with Sgt Gary Doughty, was despatched to try to catch the missing bird.
He told our reporter: “We managed to trap him in someone’s front garden in Butler’s Yard.
“I was with my sergeant, who stayed in the vehicle. He is quite scared of big birds!”
21 January 2019
