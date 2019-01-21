Mystery death of daughter of Edwardian society lady

CLOSE by the south wall of the church of Saint Nicholas in Rotherfield Greys lies a small but substantial grave.

It is stone-lined and supports a large cross and was clearly intended to be a prominent memorial, an impression supported by the grave’s conspicuous and favoured position.

Unusually, the memorial bears the single name “Beatrice”, together with her dates of birth and death showing that she died in 1878 at the age of seven.

A memorial window in the church, however, is dedicated to “Beatrice Sloane Stanley, who died at Greys Court in 1878”.

It seems reasonable to assume that this refers to the Beatrice buried in the churchyard.

Online records show no “Beatrice” born at the right time in Rotherfield Greys or the immediately surrounding district.

Sloane-Stanley is, fortunately, an uncommon name and a search of the parish records for births and baptisms revealed a Beatrice Sloane-Stanley born on December 9, 1870 in Stanhope Gardens, South Kensington.

This date corresponds precisely with that shown for her birth on the gravestone, allowing a high level of confidence that this was the correct Beatrice.

She came from a wealthy and well-connected family. Her father, Francis Sloane-Stanley, was born in Critchell, Dorset in 1841 into a landowning family with substantial holdings and he inherited at a young age the manor of South Tedworth in Wiltshire from an aunt.

It seems probable that he was connected to the Sloane-Stanley family that held substantial property in Chelsea.

Beatrice’s mother, Charlotte Amy, was born in 1849 in Montreal, daughter of the Right Hon Sir John Rose, a prominent Canadian banker and statesman.

The church also displays a memorial window to Sir John and his wife.

In a publication of 1903, Beatrice’s mother was described as “a great favourite in London Society” and her photograph suggests an attractive and fashionably dressed Edwardian lady.

Although providing information about her two sons, Beatrice’s brothers, there is no reference to the birth and death of a daughter. However, in the census of 1911 her mother, then living in Hanover Square with five servants, is shown as having had three children, two of whom were dead.

There can be little doubt that the Beatrice buried in the churchyard at Rotherfield Greys was the daughter of this rich and distinguished family.

Nothing, however, seemed to connect her family with the village or its surrounding area. How did she come to be buried there and why is there a memorial window to her grandparents?

Beatrice’s death certificate confirms that she died at nearby Greys Court from diphtheria.

Her death was registered by M T Clarke, her aunt. It seems very likely that this was Mary Temple Clarke (née Rose), the sister of Beatrice’s mother and wife of Colonel Stanley Clarke, who was Equerry and confidant to the Prince of Wales, the future Edward VII.

The owners of Greys Court at that time were the Stapleton family and it is possible that Mrs Clarke was either a family friend or a distant relative or, as sometimes happened, Greys Court had been rented, in this case by her husband or a member of the Rose family and that Beatrice was visiting the house and fell ill while there.

Since it was her aunt rather than either of her parents who registered her death, it seems likely that they were not present when she passed, although they may have been too distraught to register it.

Diphtheria had become a common and distressing cause of death in Europe in the second half of the 19th century and claimed the life of Princess Alice, Queen Victoria’s second daughter and of her daughter Princess Marie later in the same year as the death of Beatrice.

However, 1878 does not seem to have been an especially bad year for diphtheria deaths in London and there seems no reason to suppose that Beatrice had been taken to rural Oxfordshire from London to escape the threat.

Beatrice’s presence in Greys Court and her burial so far from any of her family’s known residences remains a mystery, although there is certainly a connection through the Rose family to Hardwick House, near Whitchurch, a few miles away.

In about 1870, this substantial Tudor property was rented to Charles Day Rose, later MP and baronet, brother of Beatrice’s mother and hence her uncle. Were Beatrice and her Aunt Mary visiting Greys Court from Hardwick House when Beatrice fell ill?

Death from diphtheria could come very swiftly to young children. But why was Beatrice buried in Rotherfield Greys rather than in the parish church of Whitchurch or in her home parish in South Kensington?

Her grandfather, Sir John Rose died in 1888 and is buried in Guildford. His commemoration in Rotherfield Greys, together with his first wife, in a prominent memorial window also remains unexplained, especially as this window makes no reference to the little granddaughter buried a few yards away.