Parents like names beginning Oliv...

THERE’S something strikingly similar about the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Oxfordshire in 2018 — the first four letters.

Oliver and Olivia were the favourites among the 7,745 births registered last year, according to Oxfordshire County Council’s registration service.

Oliver has now been the boys’ favourite for two years running, while Olivia climbs from second place in 2017.

Royal baby names can sometimes have a bearing on the list but while George remained the second most popular boy’s name, Charlotte dropped out of the top 20 and there was no place for Louis.

Perhaps the name chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their forthcoming will make more of an impression this year.