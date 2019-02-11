Warming weather

WHILE Australia is continuing to have temperatures above 46ºC and Lapland has had some of the coldest days ever, we in the UK may count ourselves lucky to be experiencing relatively mild temperatures by comparison.

Last year was one of the warmest ever and even December was two degrees above the climatological average.

This year, however, has started with a month of temperatures a degree below the average.

There were 16 frosts in January, five more than one would expect, the lowest being minus 8ºC.

A total of 39mm of rain fell in the second half of the month rather less than the average for January.

My thanks to Denis Gilbert, of Shiplake, for the statistics.