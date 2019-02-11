Pulling together

HENLEY town councillor Sarah Miller has proposed a novel way to decide this year’s elections.

Instead of vying for votes, she says the opposing Conservative and Henley Residents’ Group factions could go head-to-head in a tug of war at the May Fayre on May 6.

Councillor Miller pushed the idea on Twitter with an image of Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog from the video The Winner Takes It All.

Resident Neil Gunnell responded that independent councillors Donna Crook and Lorraine Hillier should umpire.

He said: “There are at least two independents doing this town good... who are also fighting the machine. Shouldn’t be missed out altogether!”

David Nimmo Smith, a Conservative, said it was an “interesting” idea but pointed out the contest would fall four days after the elections.

Cllr Miller (HRG) replied: “It would still be a fun thing to do, don’t you think?”