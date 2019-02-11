Make more ‘F’-ort

A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
BENEATH their respectable veneer, the people of Henley are quite capable of being obscene.
While attending an event in the town, one of our reporters found himself crammed into a bottleneck of people who were trying to squeeze past one another while quietly muttering “sorry”.
He turned to one woman and said: “We’re all being terribly British about this, aren’t we?”.
She jokingly replied: “Yes, I think we should learn to say ‘f*** off’ more often!”
11 February 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say