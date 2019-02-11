Make more ‘F’-ort

BENEATH their respectable veneer, the people of Henley are quite capable of being obscene.

While attending an event in the town, one of our reporters found himself crammed into a bottleneck of people who were trying to squeeze past one another while quietly muttering “sorry”.

He turned to one woman and said: “We’re all being terribly British about this, aren’t we?”.

She jokingly replied: “Yes, I think we should learn to say ‘f*** off’ more often!”