Monday, 22 April 2019

Would-be politician gets shy

IT appears that Henley Town Council candidate Jonathan Barter is a man of many faces.

But, ironically, he doesn’t want his own mugshot to influence voters in next month’s elections.

As part of our usual pre-election coverage, we asked him to provide a biography and photograph of himself as well as some of his ambitions as the Party Free candidate.

However, he declined to let us have a picture, saying: “I prefer that my face should not influence anybody’s decision on what I am saying through your newspaper.” He was willing to pose afterwards.

For those who witnessed the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s production of Blackadder in February, you would have seen Jonathan play several parts — Dr Leech, Lord Whiteadder and “guard two”.

I wonder what his next role will be...

