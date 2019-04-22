Clean up or else...

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
NEVER upset the people of Goring.
At a recent parish council meeting, both councillors and residents appeared to support a macabre solution to the problem of dogs fouling the village’s recreation grounds.
Councillor Mary Bulmer told colleagues that it never happened at the Whitehill burial ground on the village outskirts, for which the council is also responsible.
Her husband Kevin, who chairs the council, replied: “Are you suggesting that we bury a few people under Gardiner recreation ground and see what happens?”
A villager responded from the floor: “How about just the owners who don’t clean up afterwards?”
22 April 2019
More News:
Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Singer’s fans reject offer of party space
FANS of George Michael are to celebrate his life ... [more]
Teenager receives scouting’s highest possible award
A SCOUT from Wargrave has been received the ... [more]
Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!
ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say