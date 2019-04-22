Clean up or else...

NEVER upset the people of Goring.

At a recent parish council meeting, both councillors and residents appeared to support a macabre solution to the problem of dogs fouling the village’s recreation grounds.

Councillor Mary Bulmer told colleagues that it never happened at the Whitehill burial ground on the village outskirts, for which the council is also responsible.

Her husband Kevin, who chairs the council, replied: “Are you suggesting that we bury a few people under Gardiner recreation ground and see what happens?”

A villager responded from the floor: “How about just the owners who don’t clean up afterwards?”