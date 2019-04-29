Monday, 29 April 2019

Bad luck Berlingo

IT was a bad week for the Citroën Berlingo which, as this newspaper reported last week, was damaged in an incident in Peppard.

Dion Sampson, who works for Brighton’s Newsagents in Sonning Common, had stopped the company vehicle near the Unicorn pub early in the morning when he spotted a van and a man fly-
tipping rubbish.

When he approached, two other men got out of the van and threw a bottle and some metal at him so he drove off only for his vehicle to be struck by another missile, causing a dent.

However, worse was to follow when the Citroën was written off by another driver crashing into it.

I guess Brighton’s has some paperwork it wasn’t expecting...

