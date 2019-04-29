Flowery language

KYLE DOWLING, the horticultural and senior parks warden at Henley Town Council, has an excellent knowledge of all things floral. In fact, you might almost say magical...

He told members of the open and green spaces sub-committee that lots of prep work was being carried out around the town ahead of the new growing season.

Henley in Bloom chairman David Eggleton replied that Kyle could give the Latin names of the flowers but to him this “sounded like Hogwarts”.