Second serving

FOOD writer William Sitwell may not be as opposed to vegans as his recent track record suggests.

The Daily Telegraph columnist was famously fired as editor of Waitrose Food magazine last year after refusing a journalist’s proposal for a series of articles on meat-free dishes.

He informed the bewildered freelancer that he would instead like to publish articles on “killing vegans, one by one” and on how to “force-feed them meat”.

But this month he was one of several judges who named a vegan soup recipe by Richard Norman, who lives near Henley, as the winner of homelessness charity Centrepoint’s annual Big Broth competition.

In a further twist of irony, Mr Norman found out about the contest through a newspaper published by Waitrose.

Perhaps Mr Sitwell is trying to get back into the company’s good books?