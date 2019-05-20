Horsepower’s a hit

VALERIE ALASIA has suggested an alternative to Henley Town Council’s decision to spend £25,000 on a new diesel vehicle for its parks services staff.

She read in the Daily Telegraph how Lambeth Council is using two shire horses to rake sections of Clapham Common so wildflower seeds can be planted and in order to cut emissions.

Valerie, of Makins Road, Henley, says: “How about this for Henley instead of a new diesel vehicle?”