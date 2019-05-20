Horsepower’s a hit

Women in 15-mile Thames path walk for water charity
TEN women walked almost 15 miles along the River
Monday, 20 May 2019
VALERIE ALASIA has suggested an alternative to Henley Town Council’s decision to spend £25,000 on a new diesel vehicle for its parks services staff.
She read in the Daily Telegraph how Lambeth Council is using two shire horses to rake sections of Clapham Common so wildflower seeds can be planted and in order to cut emissions.
Valerie, of Makins Road, Henley, says: “How about this for Henley instead of a new diesel vehicle?”
20 May 2019
