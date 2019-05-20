No daytime TV for Kyle

A FORMER pupil of Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning has lost his role as one of the nation’s most controversial broadcasters.

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently axed by ITV after one of its guests died shortly after filming an episode in which he failed a lie detector test.

Kyle, who attended the independent school in the late Seventies, and his team are accused of failing to provide enough support for those who appeared on the show.

But now that he’s unemployed, what is he going to watch on television during the day?