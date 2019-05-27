Monday, 27 May 2019

Growing agenda

OXFORDSHIRE county councillor David Bartholomew has become a busy man since also being elected to South Oxfordshire District Council at the receent elections.

The Conservative took one of the two seats in Sonning Common ward despite a large swing away from his party.

He perhaps showed the reason for his popularity on Monday night when he attended no less than five meetings of parish councils in his ward.

Who knew they were so appealing?

