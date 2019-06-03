Voracious caterpillar

A BOX tree moth caterpillar from China has been discovered in Henley.

Peter Fall, of Gravel Hill, saw one of the invasive species in his garden last week.

He removed it with his hands following advice he had read in the Times.

The caterpillar, which turns into a moth with semi-transparent white wings, can strip entire hedges bare. It is thought to have arrived in Europe in 2005 in a consignment of box plants.

Mr Fall said: “There’s not a lot you can do unless you physically pick them off. People need to be warned.”