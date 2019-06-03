Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Voracious caterpillar

A BOX tree moth caterpillar from China has been discovered in Henley.

Peter Fall, of Gravel Hill, saw one of the invasive species in his garden last week.

He removed it with his hands following advice he had read in the Times.

The caterpillar, which turns into a moth with semi-transparent white wings, can strip entire hedges bare. It is thought to have arrived in Europe in 2005 in a consignment of box plants.

Mr Fall said: “There’s not a lot you can do unless you physically pick them off. People need to be warned.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33