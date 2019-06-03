Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Local? Not eggs-actly

MEMBERS of the Wonderful Woodcote Facebook page were amused to note that Lidl’s own-brand range of eggs appear to be named after the village.

A resident recently shared a photograph of the packaging with the group and said: “Well, well — Lidl using our village name. Did they get permission?” Another replied that they had noticed the eggs on shelves and wondered whether there was a
connection.

The budget supermarket states on its website that its Woodcote-branded eggs are sourced “as locally as possible” but given that they’re available nationwide, it’s hard to imagine they all come from the same small corner of South
Oxfordshire. Unless, of course, one farmer has an extremely productive flock...

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33