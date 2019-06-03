Local? Not eggs-actly

MEMBERS of the Wonderful Woodcote Facebook page were amused to note that Lidl’s own-brand range of eggs appear to be named after the village.

A resident recently shared a photograph of the packaging with the group and said: “Well, well — Lidl using our village name. Did they get permission?” Another replied that they had noticed the eggs on shelves and wondered whether there was a

connection.

The budget supermarket states on its website that its Woodcote-branded eggs are sourced “as locally as possible” but given that they’re available nationwide, it’s hard to imagine they all come from the same small corner of South

Oxfordshire. Unless, of course, one farmer has an extremely productive flock...